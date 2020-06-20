It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur L. Martin, 88, of Lee, Ma on 6/16/2020. Art was born in Vermont on August 4, 1931, one of nine children of the late Frank and Queno (Cowen) Martin. He attended schools in Vermont until he moved to Massachusetts to work Slater's Farm in Tyringham and then at High Lawn Dairy Farm in Lee. He later worked at Westfield River Paper Company in Lee until he found an ad in the paper for upholstery courses which inspired his entrepreneurial spirit. He went on to proudly own and run his business "Art's Custom Upholstery" in Lee until his retirement. In 1959 he married his first wife; Marilyn Lois Reed and they went on to have 5 children together. On July 6, 1974 he married his second wife, Barbara Scapin , she died in 1995. Art loved to keep busy and was not afraid of manual labor. He was always willing to help his family and friends out with projects. His favorite place was working outside on his tractor. He belonged to a bowling league for many years and would not pass up an opportunity to go dancing.
Besides his wife, Barbara, Art was predeceased by a grandson; Jason Haskins, 4 sisters and 3 brother. He has one remaining living brother; Carl A. Martin of Willamstown, VT.
He leaves behind his 5 children; Julianne Dinofrio and her husband Bruce of Palm Coast, FL, Arlette Haskins and her husband Doug of Peru, MA, Marilyn Heath and her husband Charles of Becket, MA, David Martin and his partner Laurie Twing of Egremont, MA, Tina Dickson and her partner Fredrick Rivelli of Pittsfield, MA, 3 stepsons Johnny, Bob, and Jim Stanton, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours for Mr. Martin will be on Monday, June 22nd, from 5 - 7 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Lee volunteer ambulance, in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main St. Lee, Ma. 01238.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 20, 2020.