Arthur Leroy Woodward

Arthur Leroy Woodward Obituary
Arthur Leroy Woodward, 80 of North Adams, MA died Saturday March 30, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Springfield, MA on April 6, 1938 son of George C. and Mildred W. (Young) Woodward. He graduated from Putnam High School and the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Boston.

Arthur was last employed by BerkMatics in North Adams. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed woodworking.

Survivors include his significant other Jayne M. Gamache and one daughter- Beth Ann Repka of North Adams and one son- Daniel Robert Woodward of Ludlow. He also leaves three grandchildren including Alex, Melissa and Stephanie and three great grandchildren including Amber, Joesph, and Zayden; two brothers- Bruce Woodward and George Woodward; one sister- Jeanne Woodward and nieces and nephews. His brother, James Woodward is deceased.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Life for Arthur Woodward will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Louison House in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019
