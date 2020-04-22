Home

Arthur W. Hurst Jr.


1946 - 2020
Arthur W. Hurst Jr. Obituary
Arthur W. Hurst, Jr., 73, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 17, 2020 at North Adams Commons.

He was born in Pittsfield on August 1, 1946 to the late Arthur W. Hurst, Sr., and Anna M. Pike Hurst.

He enjoyed his many friends in the community and especially at Dottie's Coffee Shop.

He leaves behind his extended family at Guidewire, Inc.

Arthur will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his true friendship to others.

Services will be private. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020
