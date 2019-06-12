|
|
Arthur Wayne Schmidt, 74 of North Adams, MA died Saturday June 8, 2019 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on June 15, 1944, the son of Arthur Augustus and Gertrude (Trahan) Schmidt. He attended McCann Technical High School.
Arthur was last employed by Excelsior Processing & Engraving in North Adams for a few years. Before that, he worked at General Electric in Pittsfield for about 30 years.
He attended All Saints Episcopal Church. Arthur was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping.
His wife was Cheryl Ann (Sweet) Schmidt who died on December 4, 2015. They were married on January 30, 1991.
Survivors include his sister, Phyllis M. Schmidt of North Adams and one son- Michael Arthur Schmidt Sr. of Clarksburg and two daughters- Kristine Lescarbeau of Adams and Julie Jones of North Adams. He also leaves eight grandchildren including Jennifer Schmidt, Michael A. Schmidt Jr., John Lescarbeau, Kevin Lescarbeau, Jeffrey Lescarbeau Jr., Kayla Lescarbeau, Dylan Cowell and Brandon Cowell; several great grandchildren and two stepdaughters- Tammy Boucher and Kelly Bostwick.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Arthur Schmidt will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the or the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 12, 2019