|
|
Arvilla Langsdale, 85, of Partridge Road, Pittsfield, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Ephrata, PA on July 21, 1934 to the late J. Landis and Ada Horst Weaver. A 1952 graduate of Ephrata High School, she went on to graduate in 1957 from Goshen College in Goshen, IN, with a BA in English.
She married Robert Thomas Langsdale in 1958, and he predeceased her on January 17, 2004.
Mrs. Langsdale was a school teacher, first having taught in the New York School System for several years. She then taught in Ohio, and later in the Pittsfield Public Schools. After teaching, she worked at Laurin Publishing Company in Pittsfield from 1980-1993, retiring as circulation manager in 1993.
Mrs. Langsdale enjoyed going to the Pittsfield Senior Center (where she was an enthusiastic member of the group Stage To Screen), reading, volunteering at the Berkshire Athenaeum, and spending time at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Rae E. Langsdale and husband Robert F. Bieniek, of Dalton, MA; two sons, Edward J. Langsdale with whom she resided, of Pittsfield, MA, and Robert J. Langsdale and wife Ann M. Langsdale, of Pittsfield, MA; two brothers, John E. Weaver and wife Sandy of Florida, and Ronald L. Weaver and wife Carolyn of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Donna L. Foster and husband Jerry of Indiana and Elizabeth Weaver of Indiana; three grandchildren, Caiden Burt, Tessa Langsdale, and Cameron Langsdale; as well as many nieces and nephews, and all her friends at the Senior Center of Pittsfield.
She was predeceased by her brother, Jay D. Weaver and her beloved cat, Tumbles.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Arvilla Langsdale will be held, TUESDAY, August 6, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. MAIN ST, DALTON, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019