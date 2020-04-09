|
|
Attillio Edward "Eddie" Mirante, 91 of North Adams, MA died Monday April 6, 2020 at Williamstown Commons due to the Coronavirus.
He was born in North Adams, MA on November 11, 1928, a son of Antonio and Rosaria (Pullano) Mirante. He attended local schools, leaving high school to work in the war effort when his four brothers were serving.
Eddie was employed by Petricca Construction Co. for over 35 years until his retirement as an operating engineer. He also worked for Maxymillian Construction and was first employed by Phil Sand Construction. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Eddie was a member of the Sons of Italy (once president), Local #98 Operating Engineers and was a 50-year member of the North Adams Elks.
Eddie was fierce and fearless. If you were his friend, he would turn the world around for you. His word was his bond. He could meet any challenge and face any fear. He would tackle any project, big or small, and just systematically figure out how to get it done having no previous knowledge or experience. He was also a heck of a poker player and loved the game.
Eddie was a larger than life kind of guy and his hallmark was his independent spirit. He liked to live life doing things HIS way. He was the glue that held the large Mirante Family together; always willing to help anyone he could in whatever way he could. All of his nieces and nephews can attest to this. They all have stories to tell regarding how he helped them in one way or another. He had a heart of gold and was as generous as anyone could possibly be.
In his very late years, before the nursing home, he became the caretaker for his wife who suffered with dementia. Then, Eddie's life changed abruptly when he and Alice were struck by a car as pedestrians in their late eighties. He was hurt badly and his life would be forever changed as they both were destined to live out their last years in a residence. Eddie made it through incredible physical and mental challenges after the accident, the kind of seemingly insurmountable obstacles that are only overcome by the strong and the brave. The idea that he would be taken down 3 and 1/2 years later, in a matter of days, by this insidious virus is heartbreaking.
Eddie was an exceptional father who sacrificed everything for his kids. That selfless love transferred to his grandchildren when they were born. He loved his grandchildren above anything else and treated each and every one of them with the most special love. His retirement was all about what he could do for them as their grandpa. They all have numerous exceptional and unique memories of their Pa, including many old Italian sayings that he loved to spout out often.
Eddie wasn't your usual quiet, subdued, elderly nursing home resident. He roamed freely around the halls in his wheelchair wreaking havoc with the staff. He was always up to something making lots of noise and reaching out to any passers-by wanting to shake their hand. Everyone there has a story regarding Eddie's adventures and antics, and most of them just loved him to pieces. His unit will for sure be a lot quieter now.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Alice Rita (Morandi) Mirante whom he married on September 23, 1950; one daughter- Dr. Diane (Edward J. Denehy) Mirante of Great Barrington, MA; and two sons- Anthony (Sandra) Mirante of North Adams and Peter (Michele) Mirante of North Adams. He also leaves five grandchildren including Theresa, Michael, Stephanie, Ashley and Nicholas; one great granddaughter-Lily and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by thirteen brothers and sisters including Celia, Rachel in infancy, Beatrice, Letizia, Rita, Anna, Mary, Rachel, Antonio, Salvatore, Arthur, James and Theodore.
The family would like to thank his private companions while in the nursing home including Julie Chandler, Jeannie Queen, Glenroy Heath, Bethany O'Neil, and Aleisha Radke. Also, Janice Tassone, Amanda Deeley and Tamara Senecal, home caretakers. We would finally like to acknowledge a huge debt of gratitude to all of the nurses, CNA's, and staff at Williamstown Commons who offered Eddie compassionate care and love. Eddie began to feel that many of them were his family. He was always most comfortable with a big family circle.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to the present virus restrictions, services will be private at a later date. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Meadows, the , or the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020