Audrey Buotte Poirier, 89, of Dalton, MA, passed away January 13, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Rumford, Maine on August 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter Aubrey and Corrine Belanger Buotte, Audrey was educated in Maine.
She married Joseph Nicholas Marcel Poirier on July 25, 1953.
Mrs. Poirier was primarily a housewife, but at one time was a telephone operator and then a Title 1 Reading Aide at Craneville Elementary School for over 10 years.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she was a great seamstress and quilter. Mrs. Poirier enjoyed volunteering at the polls on election day, baking, camping, traveling, and watching her grandchildren's sports games. She was also an avid reader who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and jumbles.
She leaves behind her husband, Joseph N. M. Poirier of Dalton; children, Mark Poirier, wife, Clare of Carver, MA; Suzanne Long, husband, Robert of Nashua, NH; Christopher Poirier, wife, Leslie of Evansville, IN, David Brazda Poirier, wife, Margit, of Mendon, NY, and Brian Poirier, wife, Nancy of Chelmsford, MA. Grandchildren, Kendal Poirier of Carver, MA, Jennifer Tracy of Grey, ME, Christopher Long of Portland, ME, Andrew Long of Waltham, MA, Stephanie and Matthew Long of Nashua, NH, Brett and Trevor Poirier of Kansas City, MO, Justin Poirier of Vancouver, WA, Marcel Brazda Poirier of Mendon, NY, and Jack and Ben Poirier of Chelmsford, MA. She is also survived by her brother, Walter A. Buotte, wife Gloria, of Rumford, ME.
She was predeceased by her sisters, June McFarlane, Joyce Roy, and Jean Mercier.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 PM at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton MA.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11AM at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, MA, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jericho/Bureau for Exceptional Children and Adults, 537 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040. www.jerichobeca.org. To send remembrances to her family, please visit www.DeryFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020