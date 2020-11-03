1/1
Audrey Field
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Mae (Brenenstuhl) Field, 85 of North Adams, MA died Sunday November 1, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in Bennington, VT on December 8, 1934, a daughter of Orville H. Brenenstuhl and Maude E. (Brock) Brenenstuhl James. She attended Hoosick Falls High School.

Audrey worked at Excelsior Process and Engraving for 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams. Audrey enjoyed reading and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was the widow of North Adams Firefighter, Sheldon Perry "Pete" Field who died on April 17, 2017. They were married on November 27, 1954. Survivors include two sons- Bruce E. (Lynda) Field and Peter A. Field, both of North Adams. She also leaves two grandchildren- April Field and Shawn (Leah) Field; four great grandchildren- Kayla, Michael, Easton and Keaton; one brother- Gordon Brenenstuhl of Hoosick Falls, NY and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson- Michael Charles Field who died on August 14, 1994.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Audrey Field will be Thursday November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery in Williamstown. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday morning from 9-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved