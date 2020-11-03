Audrey Mae (Brenenstuhl) Field, 85 of North Adams, MA died Sunday November 1, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Bennington, VT on December 8, 1934, a daughter of Orville H. Brenenstuhl and Maude E. (Brock) Brenenstuhl James. She attended Hoosick Falls High School.
Audrey worked at Excelsior Process and Engraving for 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams. Audrey enjoyed reading and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the widow of North Adams Firefighter, Sheldon Perry "Pete" Field who died on April 17, 2017. They were married on November 27, 1954. Survivors include two sons- Bruce E. (Lynda) Field and Peter A. Field, both of North Adams. She also leaves two grandchildren- April Field and Shawn (Leah) Field; four great grandchildren- Kayla, Michael, Easton and Keaton; one brother- Gordon Brenenstuhl of Hoosick Falls, NY and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson- Michael Charles Field who died on August 14, 1994.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Audrey Field will be Thursday November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery in Williamstown. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday morning from 9-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
