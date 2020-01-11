|
Audrey M. Boudreau, 81, of West Stockbridge, died Tuesday evening at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in East Boston, MA September 10, 1938, the daughter of Wilfred and Irene Boudreau Landry, she attended schools there and later earned her Master's in Education degree from Boston State College.
She was a teacher in the Arlington (MA) public school system for many years.
Mrs. Boudreau was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in West Stockbridge. She was an avid quilter, a fierce cribbage player, and enjoyed watching Judge Judy. She devoted much of her free time tutoring kids in reading and always looked forward to spending her summers with family in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Her husband of many years, Stanley C.F. Boudreau, died February 28, 2006.
Mrs. Boudreau is survived by her son William F. Boudreau of Lenox Dale; one sister Jeanette Muise and her husband Frank of Nashua, NH; and one brother Wilfred "Billy" Landry and his wife Annette of Arlington, MA.
The funeral of Mrs. Audrey M. Boudreau will be Monday Jan. 13th at 10:30 from the Roche Funeral Home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 at St. Ann's Church celebrated by the Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni, Pastor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 9 to 10:30 am. The family would like to express their thanks and admiration to all the staff at Berkshire Medical Center for their compassion, caring, and kind attention during her final days.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 11, 2020