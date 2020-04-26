|
|
Austin Reed Shaw, 25, of Pittsfield, MA passed away April 18, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Austin was predeceased by his mother Dorothy "Dolly" Mericle. He leaves behind his fiance Serina Stimpson, Children, Gavin Shaw and Sylena Shaw, Siblings, Benjamin Shaw with partner Jacqueline, Joshua Shaw, Phoebe O'Neill-Shaw with partner George O'Neill, Nicole Shaw, and twin sister Ashlyn Shaw with partner Andrew, along with many nieces and nephews.
Austin was a wonderful, loving father who put his children and fiance above anything else. He had a contagious smile and touched the hearts of all those involved in his life. He enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible, cooking, hiking, and kayaking. Austin lived by an expression used his entire life by his brothers, "Be Good, Do Good, Stay Good", and Austin will be remembered as someone who always gave it his all and did the best he could.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serina Stimpson in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020