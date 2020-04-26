Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin R. Shaw


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin R. Shaw Obituary
Austin Reed Shaw, 25, of Pittsfield, MA passed away April 18, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Austin was predeceased by his mother Dorothy "Dolly" Mericle. He leaves behind his fiance Serina Stimpson, Children, Gavin Shaw and Sylena Shaw, Siblings, Benjamin Shaw with partner Jacqueline, Joshua Shaw, Phoebe O'Neill-Shaw with partner George O'Neill, Nicole Shaw, and twin sister Ashlyn Shaw with partner Andrew, along with many nieces and nephews.

Austin was a wonderful, loving father who put his children and fiance above anything else. He had a contagious smile and touched the hearts of all those involved in his life. He enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible, cooking, hiking, and kayaking. Austin lived by an expression used his entire life by his brothers, "Be Good, Do Good, Stay Good", and Austin will be remembered as someone who always gave it his all and did the best he could.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serina Stimpson in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -