Mrs. B. Antoinette "Toni" (Bourque) Bozek, 96, of Adams, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Berkshire Place in Pittsfield where she had resided for the past three years with the staff's love and care. She was born in Adams on June 10, 1924, a daughter of the late Philip and Exina (Gagnon) Bourque. She attended schools in Adams. Mrs. Bozek last worked for the former Crown Vantage in Adams until her retirement. Earlier she had worked for General Electric Co., Pittsfield. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II and Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. Her husband, Edmund J. Bozek, whom she married on May 14, 1949, died on January 31, 2016. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Mumford and her husband John of Centennial, CO and Barbara Bozek of Adams; two grandsons, Brian Mumford of Castle Rock, CO and Kevin Mumford and his wife Abbey of Herriman, UT; two great grandsons Coen and Briggs Mumford of Herriman, UT and by her nephew Bill Borden and his wife Jean and their daughter Jennifer of Lee, with whom she had a special relationship. She also leaves her "third daughter" and shopping partner Christine MacMillan. She was predeceased by her bothers and sisters. Calling hours will be on Monday, October 19th from 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. A graveside service will also be on Monday at 12:00 Noon in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Due to current restrictions, all attending the calling hours or graveside service must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Memorial donations may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter 875 Crane Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
