|
|
Barbara A. Haines, 67, of Pittsfield went home to God on April 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 19, 1951 to Norman J. and J. Marjorie Haines.
Barbara's greatest joys in life were helping care for her nieces and nephews and volunteering at Sacred Heart Church and school where she received the Volunteer of the Year Award. She also crafted beaded sun-catchers for everyone and every occasion.
Beside her parents, she is survived by 6 sisters; Linda Wood, Susan Barber (Ron), Joanne Wyand (Herb), Sharon Archambault (Jeff), Doreen Tornicelli and Carolyn Clayton; one brother William Haines (Sandra); 9 nephews, 3 nieces, 3 grandnephews, and 3 grandnieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sharon Rawlings, Dr. Michael DeLeo, and the staff of HospiceCare in the Berkshires, especially Nadine Abderhalden, for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Barbara A. Haines will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Christopher Malatesta officiating. Private burial will be at a later date. There will be an hour of visitation, prior to the service, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 18, 2019