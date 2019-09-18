|
Ms. Barbara A. Monterose, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on November 16, 1936, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Grady Miller, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for Abbott for most of her career
Barbara is survived by her nephews; Matthew Miller, Jonathan Miller, and Paul Miller. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Marjorie Miller.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Ms. Barbara Monterose will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6 pm to 8pm at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Directly following the calling hours, there will be a brief time for friends and family to gather together to share their favorite memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tanglewood Annual Funds in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019