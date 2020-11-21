Barbara A. Palmer, 85, of Dalton, MA passed away November 15, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.



She was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 12, 1935 to George W. and Hilda P. Jones Coons.



A 1953 graduate of Dalton High School, she was married to Wellington D. Palmer. He predeceased her in 2000.



Mrs. Palmer was primarily a homemaker. At one time she worked as a bookkeeper for General Electric Ordnance and then was a sales clerk at Filenes for several years.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori A. Palmer and longtime boyfriend, David Valday of Pittsfield; two sons, Jeffrey B. Palmer and wife Kathleen of Hinsdale, and Brian Scott Palmer of Dalton; four grandchildren, Thomas M. Barrett of Clarksville, TN, Amanda C. Welch of Clarksville, TN, Daniel R. Palmer of Woonsocket, RI and Caleb N. Palmer of Sunderland, MA; as well as several nieces and nephews.



There will be no services. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



