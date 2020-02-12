Home

Barbara A. Wilson


1932 - 2020
Barbara A. Wilson Obituary
Barbara A. Wilson, 87, formally of Fulton, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Home in East Longmeadow, MA after a long illness with dementia. She was born June 10, 1932 to the late Vernon and Margaret Dey Sheeley in Fulton, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Wilson, and her brother, Vernon Sheeley, Jr.

She lived and worked for 25 years in Pittsfield, MA before returning to Fulton to be near her mother. She worked at Nestle's until her retirement.

She is survived by three children, David (Cathy) Wilson of Chicopee, MA, Patrick (Carol) Wilson of Pittsfield, MA and Kathleen (James) Horth of Lacona, NY; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Foster Funeral Home in Fulton on Friday, February 14. Calling hours will be 12PM-2PM with services immediately following. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
