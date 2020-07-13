Barbara Ann Gilbert (O'Brien), of Beverly, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, following years of living with Alzheimer's Disease and recent complications due to Covid-19.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was known for her kind heart and gentle spirit. Barbara loved Elvis Presley, General Hospital, the smell of lilacs, and enjoying a nice cup of Red Rose tea with her fellow O'Brien sisters. Above all, she was absolutely convinced that the sun rose and set with her five grandchildren, who in her mind, were pure perfection. Barbara was easy to please, easy to laugh, and easy to love. She will be missed deeply and forever.
Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joel Gilbert, her mother, Florence Brown (O'Brien), her stepfather, Harold Brown, her brother, Edward "Joe" O'Brien, Jr., and her three best friends and sisters, Mary Rosum, Marilyn "Tiny" Seymour, and Winifred Channell, all of whom, without a doubt, will be welcoming her into heaven with open arms and full teacups.
Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Collins of Haverhill, MA, Kimberly Mathews and her husband Christopher of Dalton, MA and Christine Titus and her husband Jason, of Hooksett, NH. Her legacy of love and caring will continue through her five beloved grandchildren, Connor Mathews, Payton Collins, Kate Mathews, Lacey Titus, and Kylie Titus. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Barbara's family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated care teams at the Atrium at Veronica Drive memory care community and All Care Hospice, as well as her caretaker and friend, Jane Strong, for caring for her with extreme compassion, love, and respect. We are forever grateful.
All services for Barbara will be held privately by her immediate family due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly, MA will be handling all arrangements. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joel, at Central Cemetery in Beverly, MA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, All Care Hospice, or any other charitable organization of your choice. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com