Barbara Ann Gonzales, beloved and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, 81, of Washington, MA, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Wrentham after a long illness. Born June 12, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Odenwald) Sharp. She married David J. Gonzales on September 17, 1960 in New Hyde Park, NY.
Barb grew up on Long Island and settled in the Berkshires in the late 1960s.
She is survived by her sister Elsie (Sharp) Crisp of Rocky Mount, NC, daughter Ann and son-in-law David Fisk of Wrentham, son David Gonzales, Jr. of Washington, grandsons D. Thomas Gonzales and James Fisk. She also leaves a large extended family.
Barb was predeceased by her husband Dave on May 19, 2009, and her sister Alice (Sharp) Blaauw.
Barb graduated from Sewanhaka High School in 1957 where she was the yearbook's Photo Editor. She spent her HS summers on a NC tobacco farm where she learned how to drive a tractor. Barb was a talented baker, crafter and seamstress. Her fabric creations ranged from tailored suits to Bicentennial costumes to intricate Barbie™ doll clothes. Barb had volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher and enjoyed attending her children's and grandsons' activities.
She attended New Paltz State Teachers College and took continuing education classes at Adelphi University, Hofstra University, and BCC. Barb worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., then served as Washington Town Clerk, and worked in ENT offices, retiring as Office Manager of the practice of John F. Burton, MD in 1998. After retiring, Barb enjoyed traveling to Maine and North Carolina, as well as an epic cross-country roadtrip. Barb was a caregiver to three family members during her retirement.
Barb's family is very grateful for the many caregivers who assisted her in recent years.
The Dery-Foley Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A private service will take place in Washington.
Whenever we see a red rose, Barb's favorite, we will think of her.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Emma Bailey Scholarship Fund (for Washington students) in care of Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226, or to a charity of your choice
.