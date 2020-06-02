Mrs. Barbara Ann (Brelia) Rondeau, 92, of North Adams, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home under the loving care of her family.
Barbara was born in Keeseville, NY on September 2, 1927, daughter of Adolphus and Blanche (Stone) Brelia. She graduated, third in her class, from Keeseville High School in 1945. Barbara was a homemaker and when her children got older she worked as a bookkeeper at Cummings Stained Glass Studio for seven and a half years before retiring in 1986. After her retirement she worked as a census taker.
She was a devout Catholic and was an active communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and formerly St. Francis of Assisi Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, money-counter and volunteer for many years. She enjoyed singing and sang in the St. Francis Choir as well as the Berkshire Chorale. She was always interested in learning and took courses at North Adams State College.
During their retirement, she and her husband Albert enjoyed traveling and attended many reunions of his Army Division, "The Timberwolves", in cities across the United States. They traveled through all but nine states.
Barbara leaves five children Susan (Joel) Lecorre of Ottawa, Canada, Karen (David) Rondeau-Brigham of North Adams, David (Gail) Rondeau of Adams, Alan Rondeau of North Adams and Diane (Kenneth) Dwyer of Webster, MA. She also leaves seven grandchildren Marc Lecorre, Carolyn Lecorre, Ethan Brigham, Aaron Brigham, Samantha Dwyer, Meghan Dwyer and Julie Dwyer and two great-grandchildren Sage Lecorre and Sofia Gaudreau-Lecorre. She also leaves a sister Marion Desotelle, a brother John Brelia, sisters-in-law Polly Brelia and Rose Rondeau and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Albert Rondeau as well as siblings Martha Taylor and Howard Brelia.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Barbara will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish or St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Elizabeth Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.