|
|
Mrs. Barbara Catherine Coleman of Pittsfield passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 on the day of her 87th birthday, at Berkshire Medical Center, following a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield, MA on October 24, 1932, she was the daughter to the late Henry C. and Doris Hyde.
Barbara graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1950. When her five children were in school, Barbara worked as a teacher's aide with the Pittsfield School System and she then worked in the office of Culligan Water. She retired in 1994.
Barbara was a life long member of the First Baptist Church in Pittsfield. She was active in her church community, serving on a number of boards and committees and was a member of the Myra Whittaker Chapter. She was a talented seamstress, designing and sewing her own wedding dress, making outfits for her children and her grandchildren, sewing items for her home and making gifts for others. She volunteered for Elder Services and served on the board of Habitat For Humanity. She had a special love for Cape Cod and would travel there whenever she was able with her husband Richard and with their children and grandchildren. These were amongst the best of times. She will be remembered for her beautiful and contagious smile, the kindness and compassion that she showed towards others and for her love and devotion to her husband and to her family.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Richard H. Coleman on August 24, 1952. She is survived by her six younger siblings, Beverly Robins, Carolyn O'Keefe, Henry Hyde, Jr, Charles Hyde, Robert Hyde and Janice Lear.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Donald) Gagnon, Holly Coleman, Tammy (James) Kupernik, Richard (Heidi) Coleman, Jr, and Sandra Coleman Cronin; her nine grandchildren: Nicole Avila, Kara Zablotsky, Samantha Ruel Inman, James Kupernik, Christopher Kupernik, Ashley Yuknis, Carrie Ramirez, Amanda Baumann and Shane Cronin and three great grandchildren: Jackson Inman and Owen and Maya Zablotsky.
A Celebration of Mrs. Coleman's Life will be held Sunday, October 27th at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pittsfield, with Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be at a later date in the Pittsfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry of the First Baptist Church or to Habitat for Humanity in care of the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St, Pittsfield, MA in Barbara's memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019