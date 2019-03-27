|
Barbara (Brown) Cardozo, born March 20, 1937 of Forney, TX formerly of Pittsfield, MA was unexpectedly called home March 9, 2019; daughter of the late Walter & Mildred Brown of Lebanon, NY.
Besides her husband Nelson Cardozo, she is survived by her five children; Mitchell Whalen (Susan) of Hoosick Falls, NY, Mark Whalen (Sandy) of Pittsfield, MA, Tracy D'Agostino (Dominic) of Pittsfield, MA, Kimberly Floutin (Ralph) of Garland, TX, Colleen Cardozo of Terral, TX, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, Sister, Aunt, and lifelong friend of Loretta Martin.
She treasured every moment she spent with her family. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan, never missed a game.
The loss of our family angel can not be put into words. Though your love will live forever in our hearts; you will be missed every moment. We love you.
