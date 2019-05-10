|
Barbara Chamberlin, a native and lifelong resident of Great Barrington, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on May 5, 2019. She was 85 years old.
Born August 9, 1933 in Great Barrington she was the daughter of Reginald Carr and Pauline Grygaytys.
Barbara cherished her family above all else. She was a devoted mother to her 7 children; Teresa Caldwell, Susan Del-Molino, Glenna Blackwell, Denise Pegorari, Geraldine Chamberlin, Glen Chamberlin, and Chris Chamberlin. She was a wonderful big sister to Phyllis, a terrific aunt to Phyllis's 3 children, an amazing grandmother to her 18 grandchildren, a fantastic great-grandmother to her 21 great-grandchildren, and of course, a gentle caregiver to her little dog Furbie who brought her much joy. Barbara was also blessed to have countless wonderful friends and neighbors, all of whom she loved.
Barbara was a hard worker her entire life. She raised her 7 children mostly on her own while working long hours as a waitress. She loved food and serving people, took great pride in every job she did, and always gave generously of her time and energy. Barbara also loved to travel. She took her family on many fun-filled adventures near and far.
The family would like to thank everyone who visited and supported Barbara these past months. She will be truly missed.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17th from 4:00pm-7:00pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington. Please join the family to share stories and memories of Barbara's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Thursday Morning Club or to the Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Corporation (SBTC) c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2019