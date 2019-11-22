|
PITTSFIELD - Barbara Cianfarini passed into the next dimension on November 19 at home after a 12 year fierce and creative battle with a terminal disease. She was surrounded by her dedicated and loving family.
Born in upstate NY, to parents Donald and W. Cleone Leete she moved with her family to Rochester, NY at age two. She was educated first in Rochester city schools, and then in Penfield, NY schools, graduating from Penfield High School, ranked fourth in her class of 423. She attended the State University of New York at Potsdam where she trained as a classical instrumentalist. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's of Music from the renowned Crane School of Music.
Barbara moved to Pittsfield in August 1977 but was unfulfilled in her first job here. She then worked for the State Office of Unemployment as a Senior Employment Specialist until securing a job with the Ordnance Division of General Electric. Her employment with GE spanned all three Pittsfield divisions. She worked as keypunch operator at OP1 and OP8, a computer word processing specialist for Power Transformer, and ended as a legal secretary and docket clerk for the Plastics Division's Copyright and Patent Department until the birth of her second child inspired her to relinquish full time employment.
While a stay-at-home mom she worked part time at GE as well as at the then Girls's Club, teaching the (very musical!) Gym portion of "Gym and Swim" for toddlers and preschoolers, for four years. She also served as property manager for her family's Rental Property Business for over 40 years.
She served as both a Girl Scout Leader and Assistant Leader for ten years, was a Cub Scout Den Leader and Pack 75 Committee member for five years, and was known for her innovative, fun and family-building activity ideas. She actively served on the PTO's of both Williams and Stearns Schools for eight years, holding numerous offices. Additionally, she served on the State mandated Pittsfield High School Council for 5 years.
In 1997 she co-founded, along with her husband and several others, the grassroots environmental activist group Citizens for PCB Removal. She and the other members of CPR worked diligently and fought tirelessly to champion the cause, along with members of Housatonic River Initiative and other citizen groups HEAL (Housatonic Environmental Action League of Connecticut) and BEAT (Berkshire Environmental Action Team) to secure the most thorough cleanup of PCB's and other toxins from the city of Pittsfield, Berkshire County and the Housatonic River watershed in Massachusetts and Connecticut. She was a Citizen Representative on the CCC, the EPA's Citizens' Coordinating Council, which oversaw the implementation of the Consent Decree initiated cleanup of the Housatonic River and continued that position until her death. As an environmentalist, she lived what she preached and was passionate about conserving resources for the greater good of the planet. She always lived by the three R's - reduce, reuse, recycle.
Her many interests included reading, dance, music, travel, live theater, gardening and composting, shopping, flowers, cooking and baking from scratch, having and attending tag sales, and working with children of all ages. Barbara also admired other people's creativity in all realms. She was a lifelong learner and challenged herself to learn at least one new thing every day. She loved the outdoors and delighted in watching wildlife of all kinds, especially birds, insects, and the plethora of creatures who wandered into her own backyard. Her greatest joy was her family and she adored watching her daughter perform in numerous dance, music and theater performances and her son play sports and participate in scouting and computer activities. Prior to her marriage, she was a member of the local Berkshire County (mostly female) rock band Babe! A life-long cat lover, she owned many pets but missed dearly her LS(Ellis), Mocha, Koji and Q-Tip. She treated all animals and people with sensitivity and respect.
Barbara was predeceased by her father Donald. Besides her mother of Rochester, she leaves her beloved and devoted husband, Charles, whom she married August 23, 1980, in Dalton; her cherished children: daughter, Halley, of New York City, and son, Clark, of Rochester, NY; three brothers, David and Roger (Kris, son Alex) both of Rochester, NY and Eric (Paula, son Ryan) of Boxford, MA. She also leaves a special aunt, Donna, whom she considered her "second mother." She was part of a large, close-knit extended family that held yearly reunions and included numerous aunts, uncles, and several generations of cousins in New York State and beyond. Those who knew her well will miss her quirky sense of humor, her story telling ability, her strong work ethic, energy and enthusiasm, and unshakable sense of right and wrong. She will be sadly missed by many, including her college roommates of 63P and several very close friends in the Berkshires and others she met through her husband.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to her many Boston doctors, but especially to the doctors and nursing staff of Berkshire Medical Center, Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice in providing outstanding care in the last months of her life.
FUNERAL NOTICE: At Mrs. Cianfarini's request, there will be no calling hours or religious ceremony and instead a celebration of the life of Barbara Cianfarini will be held in the future at which attendees are encouraged to come with a heartwarming or humorous anecdote to share with all.
In lieu of flowers Mrs. Cianfarini asked that you plant flowers or a tree for all to enjoy.
If memorial donations are desired, they can be made to: Housatonic River Initiative or HEAL.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019