Barbara Conroy Finn, 95, of Richmond, died at her home Friday, January 31, 2020.
Barbara was born in Pittsfield, daughter of Thomas and Gladys Roberts Conroy.
A graduate of Pittsfield High School, class of '42, Barbara received her bachelor's degree in Education from North Adams State College, a Master of Ed. from North Adams State College, and later a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from AIC in Springfield.
Barbara was a member of Town Players, the ACLU, NOW, Berkshire NAACP, Guthrie Center, and Richmond Democratic Committee. She was a delegate for Deval Patrick at the State Democratic Convention. She was an avid follower of politics and a rabid Democrat.
Before becoming a teacher, Barbara worked at Berkshire County Savings Bank in the insurance department.
Barbara taught in Pittsfield Public Schools for 40 years until her retirement in 2005. She taught at Highland, Stearns, Pomeroy, and Crosby. She retired from Crosby at age 80. She attended 2 launches at Kennedy Space Center by invitation from Stephanie Wilson, astronaut, and former student.
Barbara inspired hundreds of students during her career and was inspired by them.
After retiring, Barbara volunteered as a docent at the Berkshire Museum and was a writer for the Richmond Record.
Barbara is survived by Eileen Martin, her partner, and spouse of 45 years.
She is also survived by her four children: Dr. Thomas Fowler-Finn and Sue of Medford, MA, William Senger-Finn of Ithaca, NY, Amy Finn Aker and Doug of Lunenburg, MA, Polly Finn of North Adams, MA, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Barbara was predeceased by her son, John Finn III, and her sister Cecelia.
Through their years in Richmond, Barbara enjoyed their goats, milk, and cheesemaking. She prepared and preserved vegetables from their garden, and loved to fly away in their airplane for lunch, especially to Martha's Vineyard. Her love of good honey brought them to beekeeping.
She collected very old schoolbooks, cookbooks, pennies, buttons, shoe lasts, railroad insulators, and other antiques.
Barbara and her sister Cecelia were tap dancers. They danced in large productions, and with their teacher, Mr.Malloy, they danced at playgrounds, sometimes tap dancing on the grass.
Barbara and Cecelia petitioned Pittsfield School officials to allow girls to be cheerleaders. They were among the first female cheerleaders at Pittsfield High.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020