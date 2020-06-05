Barbara Cory (Wadsworth) Koenitzer, 96, of Westport Point, MA passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. She was predeceased by her husband, George H. Koenitzer in 1999, and her parents, Milton S. and Amy P. (Kugler) Wadsworth and her brother, David S. Wadsworth.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island Barbara grew up in Edgewood, RI and graduated from Cranston High School. She spent summers in Westport Point with her large extended family. Those years were instrumental in her developing a deep appreciation of her family's history in Westport and a desire to share that appreciation with her family. She continued the Westport summertime tradition with her own children while she and her husband, George raised their 4 children in the Berkshires. Every summer was filled with family activities- chores and fun -that were frequently punctuated by memorable stories of her past. A lover of the outdoors, Barbara shared her passions for walks in the woods and along the beach, for sailing on the Berkshire lakes and the Westport River, and working in her yard and blueberry patch with her family.
After graduating from Connecticut College in 1945 with a degree in chemistry, she worked as a biochemist for American Cyanamid in Stamford, CT, where she researched and published in peer-review journals on the development of Diamox, originally used for glaucoma and more recently for altitude sickness, as well as the efficacy of various anti-malarial drugs.
Barbara and George met in Stamford, CT and married in 1954. After living in Cleveland, Ohio, they returned to New England with their young family in 1963. Her 25 years in Pittsfield, MA were focused on raising her children and reflected the value she placed on education. For many years, Barbara served as PTA secretary, was a board member of South Congregational Church and volunteered endlessly in all her children's endeavors.
After re-locating permanently to Westport Point in the early 80's, Barbara became actively engaged with both land and river conservation and historical preservation. She served on the Westport Historical Commission for almost 30years,acting as the Commission's secretary for many years. In addition, Barbara spear-headed a state-wide effort to conserve areas of Horseneck Beach, and she and George were active supporters of the Westport River Watershed Alliance.
Barbara's over-arching priority was her family, she loved having everyone around her dinner table, no matter how many mouths she had to feed or hours she spent in the kitchen. And, if the tide was right, she would enthusiastically swap her dining table for a boating picnic or beach cookout for all. Her love of family and tradition has been well engrained in her 4 children, Jane C. Koenitzer Siegars of Pittsfield, MA, John W. (and Patricia) Koenitzer of Carlisle, MA, Richard F. Koenitzer of Carlisle, MA and Diane K. (and Andreas) Halvorsen of Darien, CT and her 5 grandchildren, Bradford Koenitzer and Byron Siegars, and Kristin, Hans and Heidi Halvorsen
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's honor to The Westport Land Conservation Trust (PO Box 3975 Westport, MA 02790) or the Westport Point United Methodist Church (Box 2 Westport Point, MA 02791).
A celebration of Barbara's life will be in late summer, if possible. Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.