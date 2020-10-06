Barbara G. West, 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 14, 2020.



Born on August 10, 1945 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Amelia Wenner Riou.



Barbara graduated with the class of 1963 from Mt. Everett Regional High School. She married her late husband David in 1964 and they settled in Sheffield where they raised their family.



Over the years, Barbara worked at the Berkshire Courier, Becton Dickinson and Brookside School. She then began working for the Town of Sheffield for the next eighteen years where she served as the Town Clerk, an Assessor, on the Board of Health and the Zoning Board of Appeals. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Stone Store on the Village Green in Sheffield. She was a longtime member of the Old Parish Church.



Barbara loved her gardens and just being outdoors on her "Gator", she adored her cat "Sadie" and cherished her Saturday afternoon tea with her sisters. First and foremost in her life, was her family.



Barbara leaves behind her children; Richard West, Danielle Pedretti (Andrew), Andrew West (Ann) and Kimberly Lavoie (Andrew). She also leaves her adored grandchildren; Nicholas, Christina and Olivia Pedretti and Matthew and Benjamin Lavoie. Her sisters Ann Riou, Susan Olsen and Helen Macy and her sister-in-law Diane Smith survive her.



Aside from her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Amelia Riou.



Arrangements were made through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home and were private. Memorial donations may be made to either the Old Parish Church, Sheffield Fire Department or the Berkshire Humane Society through the funeral home at 426 Main Street, Gt. Barrington, MA. 01230



