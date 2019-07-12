|
Barbara J. Breault, age 77, formerly of Wahconah Heights and Hancock, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pittsfield on November 2, 1941 to the late Fred and Margaret Cunningham Grace. Educated in the local schools, Barbara graduated from Pittsfield High School. She then went on to work for General Electric Company in both Pittsfield and Schenectady as a laborer in the turbine-winding department for 25 years. She was an incredibly hard working woman who was proud to provide for her family.
Always loving to be kept "in the know," Barbara enjoyed listening to the police scanner and sharing town gossip with her family. She also found great joy in shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. As her grandkids grew up, she was so proud of their sports accomplishments, and would often brag to her friends at Wahconah Heights about their talents.
As she got older, Barbara liked to watch her daily soap operas and never missed The Price is Right. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved to cheer on Derek Jeter. She also was very fond of animals, especially her two dogs, Sassy and Snowball.
Barbara is survived by three children, Richard "Rick" Kidney of Dalton, Marc Breault, Jr. and his wife Amy of Washington, MA and Kimberly Breault of Pittsfield. She also leaves five grandchildren, Sean O'Mara, Skye, Brittany and Angel Breault and Brianna Breault-Clary, two great-grandsons, Tyler and Zachary, her former husband and longtime friend, Marcel Breault Sr. and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Kelley O'Mara, on January 22, 2018 and her sister Pat Dyer in 1991.
SERVICES: Calling hours for Barbara will be SUNDAY, July 14th from 1-3PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME with a funeral service to begin at 3PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 12, 2019