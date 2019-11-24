|
|
Wife of longtime Northern Berkshire pastor dies.
Barbara Jane Busl, 90, widow of Willard Busl, died Nov. 3 in hospice care at the Life Care Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years prior.
Barbara was born in Adams, Mass. on Nov. 6, 1928, to Carl and Geraldine Northrup. Her mother died in 1931, and her father in 1955.
Barbara was married to Willard "Bill" Busl for 69 years, until his death in March 2016. Bill met and fell in love with Barbara when she was 15. Her father would not allow them to marry until she turned 18, so four days after her 18th birthday in 1946, the young Marine and the teen, known then as Bobby Jane, were married.
As a young woman, Barbara worked as a pantographer at Arnold Print Works in Adams. One of her projects was engraving copper plates used to reproduce several Grandma Moses paintings for Waverly Fabrics.
Later she went to work for Williams College as the editor of campus news and the events calendar, a job she loved and continued until she retired.
The Busls lived in the Berkshires until they retired in the 1990s, after which they lived half the year at their home on Middle Road in Clarksburg and half the year in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Barb and Bill were active in churches in the Berkshires, Florida and Greenville. Bill was a life deacon of the First Baptist Church in North Adams, and the pastor of Stamford Community Church until his retirement. He also preached at Florida Mountain Baptist, Pownal Baptist and White Oaks Community churches. Barbara was a Sunday school teacher and was involved in the women's fellowship, Bible studies and mission support groups in all the churches they attended.
Barbara was an avid reader, a history buff and studied public speaking in the Dale Carnegie courses. She was admired for the many book reviews and talks she gave to women's groups all across the Berkshires.
Barb and Bill were dedicated workers at First Baptist's Camp Ashmere in Hinsdale, where they spent decades participating in family camps, as counselors and helping with the grounds.
After their retirement, they were volunteer mentors for several years at a school for at-risk children in South St. Petersburg. Both of them often said volunteering at the school was the most meaningful work of their lives.
In 2012, Barb and Bill moved in full time with their daughter, Carla Field, in Greenville, S.C., where they spent three years. After a brief visit with their son, Gerrick and his wife Jill, in Port St. Lucie in 2015, Barb and Bill went into an assisted living facility there. Gerrick passed away in October 2018 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The Busls' home in Clarksburg was known for the brown-eyed Susans and other flowers that filled the yard, the American flag flying atop a tall pole, and for warm waves and smiles from Barb and Bill as they sat holding hands on their front porch. Their lifelong devotion was truly an epic love story.
Barbara leaves a daughter, Carla, and her partner, Eric Johnson, in Greenville, S.C.; her son Gerrick's widow, Jill Wise Busl; and four grandchildren and five great grandchildren whom they adored: Gerrick's daughter, Gretchen, and Carla's children, Joshua, Matthew and Hannah. The great grandchildren include Alexis, Emma and McKenzie, daughters of Matthew and his wife Laura, in St. Cloud, Florida, and Alma and Huxley, daughter and son of Hannah and her husband Rolando Corsa, in Westchase, Florida.
The family has not yet announced memorial arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019