Mrs. Barbara J. Warner, 91, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Cohasset, MA, on July 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Virginia M. Plumb Hume, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1947.
Barbara worked as a secretary for General Electric Plastics, from where she retired in 1991 after dedicating many years of service.
Barbara was always an active participant of society. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield where, over the years, she served on nearly every board and committee. She taught Church School and served as their staff secretary, assistant collector, and assistant clerk. While Barbara kept busy in her community, her family was of utmost importance to her. Being a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was--and will always be--her greatest achievement.
Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Raymond J. Warner, whom she married on November 20, 1948 at the First Baptist Church in Pittsfield. Raymond passed away on February 8, 2002. She is survived by her children, Craig M. Warner (Sheila) of Malta, NY and Nancy W. Jenkins (Bruce) of Myrtle Beach, SC. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Shellene Prenevost (Jason), Brian Warner (Danielle), Alisa Sawyer (Michael), Andrea Jenkins, and Kelsey Jenkins, as well as 7 dear great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Beverly Osterhout. Besides her husband and parents, Barbara was predeceased by a son and daughter who passed away in infancy.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service for Mrs. Barbara J. Warner will be held at Pittsfield Cemetery. Because of her love for children, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
