Barbara Jane Pearson
Barbara Jane (Goodwin) Pearson, age 98 residing in Ipswich, passed away on her birthday August 3, 2020 at Masconomet Health Care in Topsfield after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of William B. Pearson, married for 52 years. She was born and raised in Nahant and the daughter of the late Cora A. (Crooker) and Ellis E. Goodwin.

She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. She did clerical work for General Electric where she met her husband Bill; they later lived in West Acton and settled in Lynn. A dedicated homemaker thereafter, Barbara was an active member of Austin Square Baptist Church in Lynn, a former member of Vasa Three Crown Lodge and a former member of Gideons International Auxiliary. She will be remembered for her loving care for her family, lifelong appreciation for dancing and style - sporting high heels into her 90's - and her ardent storytelling.

Barbara's passing was preceded by her brother-in-law Corliss VanHorn, dear partner Jack Borteck, and grandson Robert Pearson. She is survived by her sister Alma Louise VanHorn of Stoneham, her children Nancy and Thomas Howland of Georgetown, Lance and Michelle Pearson of Dalton, grandchildren Nathanael and Eva Howland of Ipswich, Jonathan Howland of Shenzhen, China, Jennifer and Joel Miner of Yakima, WA and Andrew Pearson of Dalton, as well as great-granddaughters Clara and Linnea Howland of Ipswich, and many precious nieces and nephews. Barbara also leaves many friends from Brooksby Village in Peabody, and Riverbend Residence in Ipswich.

There will be a private service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nahant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara Pearson to The Gideons International Organization on Gideons.org or Gregg Neighborhood House P.O. Box 932 Lynn, MA 01901. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes 67 Ocean St. Lynn. Guestbook at www.solimine.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 8, 2020.
August 8, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
