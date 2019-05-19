|
A graveside service celebrating the life of the late Barbara Jean Dellea will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery in North Egremont, MA. Conducted by Rev. Joel Huntington.
Barbara, 87, of Elberon Avenue in Pittsfield passed away peacefully November 26, 2018 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise Murphy and Diane Chamberlain, her sister Deborah Frances and husband King, her grandchildren, Jennifer Murphy, Michael Murphy and Steven Chamberlain, and her great grandson, Mason Chamberlain. She also leaves several cousins, her cherished friend Marjorie Pulver and her husband Ray as well as the beloved family dogs, Shadow, Beau and Baxter.
She was predeceased by her mother, Amy K. Page, father William Page and his wife Bette Page, her sister Sandra Hammer and her son-in-law Dennis Murphy.
Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the South Congregational Church through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230, who is caring for the arrangements. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to her family please go to http://www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2019