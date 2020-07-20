1/
Barbara Jean Wood
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEPHENTOWN - Barbara J. McClintock Wood, 81, died Friday, July 17, 2020. Mother of Lori A. (Chris) Hoffman of Stephentown and Debra L. (Michael) Clark of East Greenbush; grandmother of Brendan and Tyler Hoffman, Matthew, Joshua and Nicholas Howard; sister of William T. (Wendy) McClintock of Idaho, Janet H. (Wesley) Edwards of Stephentown and the late Robert E. McClintock. Funeral services private. Burial in Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon.

Contributions may be made to the Veterans of Stephentown, PO Box 612, Stephentown, NY 12168.

Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home. Full obituary at Parker BrosMemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
(518) 733-5362
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved