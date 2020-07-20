STEPHENTOWN - Barbara J. McClintock Wood, 81, died Friday, July 17, 2020. Mother of Lori A. (Chris) Hoffman of Stephentown and Debra L. (Michael) Clark of East Greenbush; grandmother of Brendan and Tyler Hoffman, Matthew, Joshua and Nicholas Howard; sister of William T. (Wendy) McClintock of Idaho, Janet H. (Wesley) Edwards of Stephentown and the late Robert E. McClintock. Funeral services private. Burial in Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon.
Contributions may be made to the Veterans of Stephentown, PO Box 612, Stephentown, NY 12168.
Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home. Full obituary at Parker BrosMemorial.com
.