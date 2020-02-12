Home

Barbara L. Dunlevy


1918 - 2020
Barbara L. Dunlevy Obituary
Barbara L. Dunlevy, 102, passed to her eternal home on January 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons. She was a passionate dancer, skier and flower gardener. Always positive and very social, she was loved by all. Widow of Raymond Dunlevy and formerly of Worthington, Mass. She leaves her 4 children; Judith (Donald) of Hancock, Mass, Dan (Melissa) of Springville, Utah, Paul (Donna) of Worthington and Ruth of Peterbourough, NH, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister Patricia of Yarmouth, Maine. Donations may be made to the Worthington Library or the . Burial is private. A Memorial celebration will be held in May. For more info please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
