|
|
New Lebanon - Barbara M. Felter, 81, of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehab in Pittsfield, MA. Born in Belfast, Maine on April 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Flora Maxwell.
Barbara spent her early years in Maine until her family moved to Richmond, Massachusetts. She was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She then worked as a secretary at Berkshire Life Insurance, owned and operated Felter's Store in New Lebanon with her husband, and later became the Town Clerk of New Lebanon for 20 years until her retirement. Barbara was a lifetime member of the Lebanon Valley Protective Association and both the New Lebanon and Stephentown Senior Citizens. She was very active in the community and thoroughly enjoyed being able to meet new people through her work and community involvement. Barbara was a great mother, grandmother, and friend who loved spending time with her family, visiting with friends, and cheering on her Boston Red Sox.
Barbara is survived by her 4 children; Deborah (Jeff) Potter of New Lebanon, Tammy (David) Brown of West Sand Lake, Stephen (Dawn) Felter of New Lebanon, and Michael Felter of New Lebanon, her 6 grandchildren; Courtney Potter, Jeremiah Brown, Stefani Bressette, Kendalle Felter, Austin Felter, and Marissa Felter, her 2 great-grandchildren, and her siblings; Janice (Peter) Furcinite of Lee, MA, and Richard (Sherry) Maxwell of Shreveport, LA. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Jack C. Felter, who passed away in 2010, and by her brother Robert Maxwell.
Services for Barbara will be held privately. In Barbara's memory, donations can be considered for resident activities at Hillcrest Commons and can be made through Hillcrest Extended Care Services, Inc. Gift Shop, 169 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019