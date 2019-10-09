|
Barbara Marie Londergan, 73, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 5, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Pittsfield on November 10, 1945 to the late Salvatore and Doris Gilbert Chitarra.
She married Andrew Londergan on May 19, 1980.
Mrs. Londergan worked as a receptionist for 20 years at BCAC. She also was a co-owner of Yankee Air-Freight.
She enjoyed flower gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Londergan of Pittsfield; son, Mark S. VanBramer of Pittsfield; sisters, Eleanor DeSanctis, Josephine Woitkowski; brother, Philip Chitarra; six grandchildren, Cassandra, Nikki, Brooke, Camron, Marti-Jo and Luke; and one great-granddaughter, Aliyah Marie.
Mrs. Londergan was pre-deceased by her sons, Matthew G. VanBramer, Michael A. VanBramer and Martin J. VanBramer.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held, FRIDAY, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30am to 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In the Berkshires, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019