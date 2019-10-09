Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Londergan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Londergan


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Londergan Obituary
Barbara Marie Londergan, 73, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 5, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Pittsfield on November 10, 1945 to the late Salvatore and Doris Gilbert Chitarra.

She married Andrew Londergan on May 19, 1980.

Mrs. Londergan worked as a receptionist for 20 years at BCAC. She also was a co-owner of Yankee Air-Freight.

She enjoyed flower gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Andy Londergan of Pittsfield; son, Mark S. VanBramer of Pittsfield; sisters, Eleanor DeSanctis, Josephine Woitkowski; brother, Philip Chitarra; six grandchildren, Cassandra, Nikki, Brooke, Camron, Marti-Jo and Luke; and one great-granddaughter, Aliyah Marie.

Mrs. Londergan was pre-deceased by her sons, Matthew G. VanBramer, Michael A. VanBramer and Martin J. VanBramer.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held, FRIDAY, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30am to 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In the Berkshires, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now