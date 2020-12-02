On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 the beautiful sparkling blue eyes of Barbara M. Londergan Thompson closed for the last time. She passed at the home she adored and was surrounded by her loving family.Born in Pittsfield, February 2, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Alice Kelly Londergan. Educated in the local schools, she was a 1946 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Barbara was a stay at home mom that loved caring for her family and grandchildren. She was so proud to welcome others into her family and her home. One thing her family will remember most, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, were the fun times they spent with their grandmother. She was both spunky and quick witted with a great sense of Irish humor.She and her husband, Charles F. "Skip" Thompson, were married on March 9, 1946. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before his passing on December 18, 2017.Barb and Skip loved to travel with a group of dear friends who referred to themselves as the "F-Troop". Together they also loved visiting the many beaches throughout the East Coast. While at home, she enjoyed watching "Her Red Sox" and sitting on the back deck to admire the birds. She loved having her yard full of flowers. At the end of every day she enjoyed a glass of red wine while sitting next to her weekly bouquet, a tradition "Skip" started many years ago.Barbara is survived by her son, Charles F. Thompson, III (Nancy) of Lenox, Jacqueline R. Flossic (Stephen), Paula J. Gaherty (Tom Granitto) and Sharon A. LeSage (Paul)(Errol Fiorentino), all of Pittsfield, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Linda M. Therrien, who died March 29, 2017, and five sisters, Katherine O'Brien, Mary Alice Lovaas, Helen Rist, Lillian "Rita" Jacques and Patricia Marcella.Barbara's family would like to extend a sincere thanks to their mom's loving and attentive caregivers, Cherie, Katie and Tara. You three, along with others, made it possible for their mom to stay in the comfort of her own beloved home.Keeping with Mrs. Thompson's wishes, private services were held at the funeral home prior to burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery with Rev. Christopher J. "CJ" Waitekus, family friend and pastor of St. Mary's Church in Longmeadow, MA officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: "Friends of Springside Park" or "Mass Audubon- Pleasant Valley Bird Sanctuary" in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201The family will have a celebration of Barb's life at a future date when we can all hug each other again.