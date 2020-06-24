Barbara Marie (Smith) Cheesbro, 77 of North Adams, MA died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. She was born in Davenport, Iowa on March 19, 1943 a daughter of the late William LeRoy Smith and Charlotte (Kehoe) Smith. She married Alexander (Alec) Cheesbro on June 6, 1969 in Hartford, CT. He died on March 13, 2010.Barbara graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, IA in 1961, in 1965 received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI and then a Master's of Education degree from North Adams State College (now MCLA) in 1979. She also completed many post Masters degree seminars, conferences and coursework.Barbara's employment history included VonMaur's in Davenport, Burrough's Corp. in Paoli, PA and The Traveler's in Hartford, Ct but her true career was as a mathematics teacher. She taught for two years in Milwaukee, three years in Putnam, CT and 28 years at McCann Technical High School in North Adams, MA. She retired in June 2001 at which time she was also the Chairperson of the Math/Science Department. She served as class advisor to the classes of 1980, 1983 and 1990. Subsequent to her retirement from teaching, she worked for 16 years as a volunteer tax counselor for AARP TAX AIDE, retiring in 2018.Barbara was a member of NEA/MTA Retired, and the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Her hobbies included golf, bridge, gardening and stitchery. She treasured the memory of the many road trips that she took with her husband, including five driving trips to Alaska. She found special joy in spending time with her great grandchildren.Survivors include her step sons, Wayne Cheesbro and Michael Cheesbro both of North Adams; step-daughter, Linda Kapetan and her husband, Gary of Ely, NV; daughter-in-law, Charlene Cheesbro of North Adams and two granddaughters; Elizabeth Cheesbro and her fiance, Bruce Palumbo of North Adams and Erika Valenzuela of Lanesboro.Three great grandchildren,Kylie and Nick Palumbo of North Adams,and Mackenzie Valenzuela of Lanesboro. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Damewood and her husband, Gary of Bradenton, FL; brother-in-law Bruce Cheesbro and his wife, Carolyn of Palm Coast, FL as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her stepson, Neal Cheesbro and brother-in-law, Ed Chesbro.FUNERAL NOTICE: At her request, there will be no services and there are no calling hours. A private burial will be held in Southview Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Northern Berkshire Ambulance Service.