|
|
Beatrice Fischer, 80, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away March 1, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 11, 1939, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Rose Fischer.
She attended schools in New York. Miss. Fischer enjoyed shopping, going to church at Price Memorial AME Zion, where she was a dedicated member, and also attended Baraco Day Program.
She leaves behind her family Constance Harris, Donsil Harris, Deryk Harris and Hailey Harris.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Miss. Fischer will be held, MONDAY, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Price Memorial AME Zion Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Price Memorial AME Zion Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020