Beatrice M. Charewicz, 96, formerly of Longview Road, Lanesborough, passed away on March 11, 2019. Born in Danvers, MA on August 16, 1922, the daughter of Chester and Lillian (Waite) Tibbetts, she attended schools in Danvers, MA.
Mrs. Charewicz worked as a beautician for many years. She worked at Wanda's Beauty Salon and subsequently at the hair salons at Berkshire Medical Center and Berkshire Place.
She was active at St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she put on the bazaars for many years. Bea, as she liked to be called, was a volunteer at the Lanesborough Senior Center for a number of years. She was town chairman of the Lanesborough Girl Scouts and active in PTA. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Stars, Collin's Chapter, and also the Naomi Chapter of North Adams. She was also active in the Red Hatters Society.
Bea's hobbies included embroidering, cooking, and bowling. She loved to entertain.
Bea was predeceased by her husband, Frances J. Charewicz, who passed away April 15, 1994, as well as by her seven siblings including a twin sister Barbara. She leaves a daughter, Linda Frances Ashton and her husband Robert, of Brookline NH; two granddaughters, Casey Lyn Hamilton and her husband, Jess, of Brentwood NH; Kelly Ashton Dalton and her husband, John, of West Newbury MA, and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Beatrice M. Charewicz, will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Saturday, prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, Burial will be in the spring in Riverside Cemetery, Lanesborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019