Beatrice Martha Lanfair, 84, of Devonshire Estates, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on December 7, 1934, the daughter of Joseph and Eileen Termini, she was educated in Lee schools.
Mrs. Lanfair enjoyed a career in health care and had worked for St. Luke's Hospital (now Berkshire Medical Center), Meridian Associates, and private home care.
She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, and going to the ocean.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Clyde Lanfair.
Mrs. Lanfair is survived by two daughters, Pamela O'Brien of Pittsfield and Nancy (husband Richard) Brazee of Raynham; two sons, Donald (wife Jennifer) O'Brien of Hinsdale, and Steven (wife Kyle) O'Brien of Lanesborough; three sisters, Mary Gatto of Long Island, Shirley Howard of Brockton, and Frances Moretti of Pittsfield; twelve grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by two daughters, Kathleen O'Brien and Susan Suriner.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Beatrice O'Brien Lanfair were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, who handled arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019