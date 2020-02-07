|
Mr. Benjamin L. Pindick, 74, of Adams, died Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at his home.
He was the husband of Kathy (Monette) Pindick. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12th, at 1:00 PM at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the service, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to F.O.R.D. (Friends of Renal Dialysis), 725 North St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. For the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020