Mrs. Bernadette A. "Bea" (Baran) Kordana, 83, of Adams, died early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at Craneville Place in Dalton, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Adams on September 21, 1936, a daughter of the late Walter Baran and Stephanie (Milos) Baran Melillo. Following the death of her father at a young age, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Joseph Melillo. She attended Adams schools, including St. Stanislaus Kostka School. Bea last worked as a Certified Health Unit Coordinator in the Emergency Department of North Adams Regional Hospital, retiring in 1998 after over 30 years of service at the hospital. She also worked as the bookkeeper for her family's business, the former KTR Foundations in Adams. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, and was a member of the Adams Sno-Drifters. She enjoyed spending time at her summer home in Wells, Maine; trips to the casinos; weekends in New York City with her siblings, and a good cup of coffee. Her husband, Zigmond J. Kordana, whom she married on April 28, 1956, died on February 2, 2002. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Kordana and his wife, Paula, of Windsor; two daughters, Tammy Vittone of Savoy, and Bonnie Lennon and her fiance, Troy Shafer, of Adams; a brother, Francis Melillo and his wife, Joanne, of North Adams; seven grandchildren, including Jake Kordana, Kristie Kordana; Dante Vittone, Sergei Vittone, Renee Vittone, Keira Lennon and Bianca Shafer; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her son, Perry Kordana; her son in law, Daniel Lennon; her brother, Walter Baran, and her sisters Florence Kordana and Frances Therrien. Bea's family would like to thank Donna G. at Sugar Hill, and Ashley from HospiceCare in the Berkshires, for the wonderful care they provided to Bea throughout her illness. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 20th, at 9:00 AM in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Marshall St. North Adams, celebrated by Rev. Dariusz Wudarski, Pastor. Social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required at the church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, are Friday from 4 to 7 PM. Due to current state and local regulations, all attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. We kindly ask anyone attending to be patient, as admittance to the funeral home may take a bit longer than usual. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.