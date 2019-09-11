Home

Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home
6 Summer St.
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0640
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home
6 Summer St.
Adams, MA 01220
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home
6 Summer St.
Adams, MA 01220
Bernard A. Lord Sr.


1932 - 2019
Bernard A. Lord Sr. Obituary
ADAMS -

Bernard A. Lord, Sr., formerly of Adams, passed peacefully on September 8, 2019. Born on July 29, 1932 he was the son of the late Peter and Lillian Duquette Lord. He is survived by his daughter, Bernice F. Lord and son-in- law, Clifford J. Goodrow with whom he lived, of Easthampton, MA ; his son, Bernard A. Lord, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Rhea of Warren, Ma, his son Richard F. Lord and daughter-in-law Kathryn of Winchendon, MA; his son John R. Lord of Pittsfield, his daughter Tina Salmon of North Adams, his brother James Lord and sister-in-law Carol of Arizona, his best friend, Bert Erbin of Cheshire and his buddy, pet Pomeranian, Joey.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor, Edward, Robert and his first wife Verna, and his second wife Aline. He was employed for the former Sprague Electric Co. in North Adams for many years until the company closed and then became employed with the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield, where he retired in 1992. He was an avid gun enthusiast enjoying target shooting as a member of the Cheshire and Ashfield Rod and Gun Club. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, coin collecting and James Bond movies. He was a kind, loving, gentle soul always caring for others, and he was generous to all. He will be missed by many. Services for Bernard will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12 PM form the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, with the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 10 AM until the time of the service.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
