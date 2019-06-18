|
Bernard Emil Beaudin Senior, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away of recent illness at his home in Lanesborough on Friday June 14th at the age of 81 while comforted by his wife of sixty years Shirley, with his surviving son in attendance.
'Bernie the Barber' owner/proprietor of the Miracle Mile Barber Shop on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield was born in Adams as the second son of the late Alfred and Florida Beaudin and was predeceased by his siblings Donald Beaudin and Jeanette Beaudin Oleskiewicz of Adams. He and the former Shirley Daviau graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1957 and 1956, respectively, and following their marriage at Saint Charles church on October 11th of 1958, Bernie served in the United States Naval Reserve for the subsequent decade.
After barber school Bernie began his apprenticeship at the Miracle Mile Barber Shop in 1959. Following attainment of his Master Barber certification in 1961 he became its owner/proprietor in 1970 and continually served his community up until his retirement in April of last year.
Bernie was a communicant of the North American Martyrs Church in Lanesborough. He was a lifelong proud booster of Berkshire County high school sports, and in recent decades Wahconah Warriors football. A passionate woodsman he was likely the final surviving charter member of the Berkshire Bow and Gun Club having been an active participant for over a half-century.
Bernie is survived by Shirley, his son Bernie Junior and his wife formerly Donna Durfee of Nevada; six grandchildren: Eric Danforth, Amanda Clark, Olivia Clark, Martha Beaudin, Molly Beaudin, and Maggie Beaudin; two great-grandchildren: Brandon and Kiley Danforth and a third great-grandchild expected in July. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Paige Danforth Clark in 1996, and his grandson David Danforth in 2016.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be WEDNESDAY from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Funeral services will be THURSDAY, June 20th at 9:15 AM from the funeral home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church celebrated by Reverend John Smegal, Pastor of Saint Bridget Church in Amherst. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Donations may be made to the or the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 18, 2019