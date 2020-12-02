1/1
Bernard F. Colvin Jr.
1951 - 2020
Mr. Bernard F. Colvin, Jr., 69, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 29, 1951, the son of the late Bernard and Rosemary Cornwell Colvin, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1969.

For much of his career, Bernard worked as a machine operator for Sheffield Plastics, where he was a dedicated employee for over 40 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors, especially when he was cutting wood and logging. He raised pigs, as well as beef cattle.

Besides his wife of 48, the former Laura Dean, whom he married in 1972 at St. Patrick's Church in West Stockbridge, Bernard is survived by his children, Darrell M. Colvin and his wife Michelle, and Melissa T Colvin. He leaves behind his sister Patricia A. Colvin, as well his dear grandchildren, Lillian Colvin, Nyla Stevens, Branden Colvin, and Travis L. Brown, Jr.

Funeral Notice:

There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Bernard F. Colvin, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or Elder Services in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
