Mr. Bernard J. Flaherty, age 85, of Pittsfield died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Landing at Laurel Lake.
Mr. Flaherty was born in Chicago, IL on September 11, 1934, the son of the late John and Winifred Beegan Flaherty. Bernie earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois and was then employed there for several years doing ionosphere research.
Mr. Flaherty served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on June 23, 1957 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bernie and his family moved to Pittsfield in 1975 when he began his career with General Electric. He started as a research engineer with GE Ordnance Systems, and then continued with its successor companies, Martin Marietta and General Dynamics. He retired in 2000 with 25 years of combined service.
A longtime member of Sacred Heart Church, Bernie was also a member of Wahconah Country Club, and loved playing the Dilly Boys League there. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Irish American Organization of Berkshire County for many years, and was proud to have been named the Irish Person of the Year in 2013. Mr. Flaherty also enjoyed travelling to New York City to attend the Opera.
He and his wife of 48 years, the former Arleen Wrenn, were married on June 5, 1971 in Chicago.
In addition to his wife, Bernie is survived by his son, Sean Flaherty and his wife, Dr. Stephanie DiPerna Flaherty and their daughter, Sydney, all of Lynnfield, MA, his daughter, Dr. Sarah Flaherty of Pittsburgh, PA, his brother, Dennis Flaherty and his wife Diane of Western Springs, IL, his sister, Nancy Dunne of Lisle, IL, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Flaherty was predeceased by his sisters, Pat Jarvis and Sr. Mary Flaherty, CSJ.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join with the family on THURSDAY, October 24th from 9:30-11:30 am at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. Immediately following at 12 O'clock will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory. Committal services will be FRIDAY, October 25th at 3PM at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019