Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Bernard James Gomeau Sr.


1935 - 2020
Bernard James Gomeau Sr. Obituary
Bernard James "Bernie" Gomeau, affectionately known as "BoBo", 84 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. He was born in North Adams on May 21, 1935, a son to the late George J. and Eulalie M. (Durocher) Gomeau. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School. He was first employed at Arnold Print Works and then, for many years, at General Electric in Pittsfield, MA. He also was a bartender at the Taconic Golf Course in Williamstown.

Bernie was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and formerly Our Lady of Incarnation Church. Bernie had a deep Christian faith and for many years attended the Catholic Men's Conference retreats. He was also a member of the Greylock Club as well as the Sons of the American Legion, Post 125 in North Adams.

Bernie married his wife, the former Joan Ann Matney on November 26, 1964. She died on May 25, 1997. Survivors include his son Bernard J. Gomeau, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Enfield, CT and his grandchildren, Brandon Paradise Gomeau, Keegan Gomeau, Killian Gomeau, Nicholas Gomeau, Karli Oppenheimer, Sophia Oppenheimer and Henly Gomeau. He also leaves a brother, David Gomeau of Augusta, ME , his daughter-in-law, Kelli Paradise Gomeau and his companion, Kathryn Saltamartini as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Edward Matney Gomeau who died May 13, 1995, a daughter Kellie Ann Gomeau Oppenheimer who died October 5, 2015 and five brothers; George, Francis, Robert ,Harold and Edward Gomeau.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Bernard James Gomeau will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10a.m. in the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-7p.m. on Friday, January 17 at the Flynn and Dagnoli Home for Funerals, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street North Adams, MA. Donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Conference or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. To add to the Book of Memories please, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020
