1/1
Bernard K. Garceau Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard K. Garceau, Jr., (BK) passed away in Houston, TX, on September 24, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born on September 11, 1959 in North Adams, MA to Bernard K. Garceau, Sr., of New Smyrna Beach, FL and the late Antoinette B. Garceau (2016).

He leaves his sisters, Andrea (Michael) Noriega, Amanda (Al) Oliva, Nicole (Mark) Lane, Gisele Garceau and Amie (William) Sanborn. BK was also the brother of the late Armand Garceau (2018). He leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Adrienne (TJ) Martin, Zachary Lane, Gabrielle Noriega, Will and Corinne Sanborn. He leaves his three adored children, Bernard K Garceau III, Victoria (Randall) Bell and Andrew James (AJ). He also leaves his three beloved grandsons, Jason, Travis and David Bell.

He previously worked at Data Checker, Compaq and AT&T. He spent the last 30 years living and working in CO and TX. He was an avid photographer, loved to play the guitar, throw an occasional dart and joke around. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date due to COVID -19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved