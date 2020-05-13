Mr. Bernard P. Luciani, 80, of Pittsfield passed away May 10th at Berkshire Medical Center. He worked for BMC for 39 years before retiring as a boiler engineer. He was the husband of Mary and father of Linda Tracy, Michael A. Luciani, Beth Fye, and Daniel B. Luciani. Memorial donations may be made to "Soldier On" or "The Salvation Army," in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. For a full tribute, please visit: www.devanny-condron.com/tributes/Bernard-Luciani
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.