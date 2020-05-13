Bernard P. Luciani
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Bernard P. Luciani, 80, of Pittsfield passed away May 10th at Berkshire Medical Center. He worked for BMC for 39 years before retiring as a boiler engineer. He was the husband of Mary and father of Linda Tracy, Michael A. Luciani, Beth Fye, and Daniel B. Luciani. Memorial donations may be made to "Soldier On" or "The Salvation Army," in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. For a full tribute, please visit: www.devanny-condron.com/tributes/Bernard-Luciani

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Thanks for the great memories Bernie. RIP
Chuck Pero
Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss my prayers and condolences to Mary and the family.
Mary Sayers
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved