Bernard Raymond Loncto, 83, of Williamstown, MA died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. He was born in Brattleboro, VT a son to the late Bernard L. and Viola (Brunell) Loncto. He attended schools in Williamstown, graduating Williamstown High School in 1955. Bernard was a decorated veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam era.
Mr. Loncto was a master mechanic working at McAndrews-King in Adams, MA for over 35 years. He was a member of the Williamstown American Legion Post 152. He was an avid model builder. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce (Graves) Loncto, who he married in 1963. He also leaves two daughters; Patricia Morris and her husband, Peter of North Adams, MA and Jennifer Tatro and her husband, Greg of Clarksburg, MA as well as two grandchildren, Michael and Jay Morris. He leaves two sisters; Betty Brike and Marjorie Avanzado and one brother, Alan Loncto as well as his beloved dog, Lilly and three granddogs, Fanougan, Nishka and Sylise.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service and burial for Bernard Loncto with full military honors will take place at a later date in the Veteran's Section of the Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association through the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020