Berneice Ann Noyes, 77, of 20 Michigan Avenue, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on July 9, 1942, the daughter of Isadore and Virginia Munday Plant, she was a graduate of Dalton High School.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Noyes had also worked as a waitress and had owned her own cleaning service. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, baking, crafting, going to tag sales, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Her husband, Frederick J. Noyes died June 6, 2012.
Mrs. Noyes is survived by two daughters, Kayla Noyes of Cheshire and Michelle N. Stone and husband Richard of Pittsfield; four sons, Raymond Noyes of Dalton, Samuel Noyes and life partner, Jennifer Amuso of Pittsfield, Jason Noyes and wife Jennifer of South Carolina, and Christopher Noyes of Lenox; two sisters, Marie Casella and husband
Joseph of Pittsfield and Donna Houghtlin and husband John of Dalton; and a brother, David Plant wife Lynne of Dalton; sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by a sister, Beverly Brodeur and daughter in-law, Lisa Noyes.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019